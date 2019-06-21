Kingston Police investigating burglaries in the borough

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police are asking the public to be vigilant about locking their doors, windows, and cars as they investigate a series of burglaries in the borough.

Police say over the past two weeks, the above-pictured suspect has been observed checking for open doors and windows on vehicles and homes between the hours of midnight and 5 am. Most of the homes that have been burglarized were said to be occupied at the time the suspect entered. It is believed the person takes items that are in plain view and then leaves.

The suspect has been mostly seen wearing white shoes and a hoodie with a distinctive white pattern on the sleeves, possibly white stars.

If you have any information on these burglaries, please contact the Kingston Police at 570-288-3674 or dial 911.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.