Kingston police investigating after shot fired in apparent road rage incident

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Kingston Police Department responded to a shot being fired on Wyoming Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. Friday.

One of the drivers told officers he and his two dogs were involved in a road rage incident with a red vehicle bearing Rhode Island plates. Police say the driver of the red vehicle fired a shot at the pickup truck driver, perforating the truck’s fuel tank, causing it to leak gasoline.





The vehicles traveled through multiple Kingston streets, the pickup truck coming to a stop on Rutter Avenue. Wyoming Avenue remains closed at this hour as police gather evidence.

Police say they are still looking for the driver of the red car, as the investigation is ongoing.