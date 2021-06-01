Kingston police have made an arrest on shooting from September

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Florida man is facing charges that he fired a gun at a vehicle during an incident last September in Kingston.

According to investigators, 27-year-old Terrell Lighten admitted that he opened fire on a vehicle during an argument on Wyoming Avenue.

Kingston Police found Lighten’s car abandoned in the borough two days after the shooting.

Detectives say Lighten was arrested earlier this month in Clay County Florida and brought back to Luzerne County.

Lighten faces numerous charges including aggravated assault and will have a hearing next month. Police say nobody was injured in the shooting incident.