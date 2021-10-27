Kingston police charge York County man in predator sting

PRINGLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Kingston say they caught a 37-year-old man talking who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Police say this began when a detective was posing as a 15-year-old girl online and the fake account got a like on a picture from John Brown of Lewisberry, York County.

Police say that from the fake account, they messaged Brown and thanked him for the like. Brown then engaged in conversation with the fake account.

Brown sent illicit pictures of himself to the detective and then asked how old she was, the detective said “15”, according to police. Brown then asked the detective for a “hot one”, referring to pictures of the girl.

The undercover detective says that Brown kept asking for pictures of the girl saying, “how else do we know we can trust each other”.

Police say that Brown later sent videos of himself performing a lewd act. A few days later Brown reached out to the fake account again for pictures of the girl, saying he was attracted to her and wanted to see more of her.

Over the next few weeks, police say, Brown would reach out and send more illicit pictures of himself.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, contact with a minor-sexual abuse.

He is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post $50,000 bail