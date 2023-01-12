KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department announces the arrest of 12 alleged child predators.

The Kingston Police Department made these arrests over the last three months.

Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with the detective who lead the operation to learn more.

“It’s insane, actually,” said Kevin Snow from Kingston.

The Kingston Police Department has taken 12 alleged child predators off the streets since November.

Detective Stephen Gibson says the cases were derived from adult witnesses who came forward with information.

“They had communication online with all of these individuals, and the discussion that they had was a violation of the law. It was determined to be a violation of the law so we were able to investigate that and make arrests,” said Detective Gibson.

Police say all of these men were engaged in conversations and meetings with who they believed were 15-year-old children.

“All of this communication didn’t just necessarily happen over the last few months it’s probably been ongoing since the summertime,” said Detective Gibson.

The 12 suspects were arraigned on similar felony charges involving crimes against children.

“The bottom line is, if you’re gonna prey on children, you’re gonna commit crimes against children, I can guarantee you Detective Gibson and our whole department will be there, in the end, to pick you up and arrest you,” said Chief Richard Kotchik of the Kingston Police Department.

Chief Kotchik says internet child predator crimes have been on the rise since the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s an eye-opener to the public of how many there really are out there,” said Chief Kotchik.

Snow has a 10-year-old son and says this a reminder for parents like him to stay vigilant.

“I always worry when he’s online, you never know. He’s playing games and stuff like that but at the same time, it can happen, you can get talking to somebody thinking it’s your friend, and really, in reality, it’s an adult person so, it’s real scary,” said Snow.

Detective Gibson tells Eyewitness News more arrests are forthcoming.