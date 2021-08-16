Kingston police aim for new body cameras

Body-worn cameras are being distributed to 6,000 Customs and Border Protection agents by the end of the year.

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are working to get body cameras for every officer to wear on the job. They say there is little resistance and the majority of the officers are in favor of the idea.

Currently, the Kingston Police Department has several vehicles equipped with cameras that show the front of the car as well as the backseat. They say this was the first step in getting officers used to being filmed on the job.

Kingston police say they’ve already put the footage to use and have used it as evidence in court. They say, with video and audio combined, it’s an important tool to have.

But there are pros and cons.

Stephen Gibson a detective with the Kingston Police Department, says “As how it is for the officer on the street, I think it’s great for the officer on the street because it tells the truth, it tells exactly what’s there. It’s also difficult because there is a human element to law enforcement and life in general. So, to go to work every day, even when you’re not dealing with the public, knowing there’s something recording you all of the time is not something that’s easy to deal with.”

Body cameras are already being used throughout the nation as a way to document interactions from the perspective of an officer, serving as an impartial account.

The idea is also to enhance public trust.

