PRINGLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the female, pictured below, is a suspect in a theft that occurred at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Pringle Borough. Police say the incident took place on Tuesday around 1:18 in the afternoon.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Kingston Sergeant Eric Keiper at 570-288-3674.