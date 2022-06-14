KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Kingston Municipal Police Department said they are attempting to identify the individual in the photos below.

Police say the suspect in the photographs below was involved in multiple acts of vandalism in the early morning of June 14.





Investigators said business owners and homeowners from Wyoming Avenue to Kirby Park should review their cameras between 4 and 5 am to see if they have any better photographs of the individual.

Officials asked anyone with information about the individual to contact Officer John Sosnoski at 570-288-3674, ext. 422, or by emailing him at jsosnoski@kingstonpd.org.

You may also direct message the Kingston Municipal Police Department’s Facebook page.