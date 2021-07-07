Kingston man faces child luring charges after encounter with teen boy

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Kingston man is facing charges after police say he lured a teen boy into his apartment.

On Sunday, July 4th, Kingston police say 61-year-old George Dewey of Schuyler Avenue was carrying groceries and asked a 14-year-old boy who was passing by to help him take the belongings into his apartment because he had “a bad foot”.

According to police, the boy helped Dewey carry the bags into the Schuyler Avenue apartment and noticed a pornographic magazine on a table.

The teen reported to police that Dewey asked him if he was gay or straight before giving him a wallet and a bag of turkey for helping him with his bags. He also said that Dewey touched his hand as he was putting the bags down.

According to court papers, before the teen left the apartment, Dewey told him he could come back if he ever needed to use the bathroom, or if he was homeless and needed a place to stay. Dewey allegedly told the young man to knock on the door three times so he would know it was him.

The police report states that on his way home, the teen kept the wallet but threw the turkey into the woods because he “thought it was laced with something”. He then returned home and reported the encounter to his father.

Police interviewed Dewey, who is a registered sex offender, and questioned him about the incident. When they arrived police said they could see a magazine with a male exposing his penis on the cover.

When questioned, Dewey told police he was being “falsely accused”.

Dewey is being charged with corruption of minors and child luring.