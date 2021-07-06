Kingston man charged with illegal possession of a firearm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged Ahmyr Younger, age 19 of Kingston, with illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, a criminal complaint alleges that on June 30, 2021, Younger illegally possessed a 9mm handgun after having been previously convicted of a felony.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. This program is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

The maximum penalty under federal law for Younger’s offense is 10 years of imprisonment. However, circumstances and seriousness of the offense are to be considered through the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program before issuing the penalty.