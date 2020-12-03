Kingston man charged with arson after series of fires in last year

News
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Kingston man is charged after police say he deliberately set approximately 12 fires in the last year in the borough.

According to the Kingston Municipal Police Department, a fire marshal determined that the cause of a fire on December 2nd on South Landon Avenue was incendiary.

Through investigative means, 60-year-old Mark Mott was identified as the person who has been setting small rubbish fires in Kingston borough.

Mott was taken into custody in lieu of $100,000 straight cash bail and charged with arson, arson endangering property, recklessly endangering another person and dangerous burning.

