Kingston man arrested as part of Luzerne County Drug Task Force narcotics trafficking investigation

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man from Kingston has been arrested as a result of a narcotics trafficking investigation.

On May 26 members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of 50-year-old Kenneth Kocher in Kingston Borough.

Police say Kocher was taken into custody after responding officers recovered distribution quantities of suspected crack cocaine, several types of prescription medication, a large amount of money, as well as various items of drug paraphernalia.

Kocher is being charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver, felony delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

