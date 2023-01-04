KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders confirmed to Eyewitness News, one man is dead and nine are displaced following a fire in Kingston.

Kingston Fire Department was called to an apartment building in the 30 block of Holiday Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a fire. Chief Frank Guido says the fire was extinguished quickly but did affect six units in the building.

Firefighters rescued one man from the blaze, however, Chief Guido confirmed he later died.

The fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross has been called in to help the nine residents displaced.