KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a day full of deals! Black Friday has been a chance for people to get massive savings on items on their Christmas wish list, but things are changing from the typical Black Friday we’re used to.

First comes Turkey Day, then Black Friday.

There was a time when people would camp outside stores and fight over items, but some lines have gotten shorter and shorter over the years as online shopping has become more popular.

One local business owner says although the crowds aren’t as large as they once were, it’s still a good business day.

“I’d say we have over a 100,120 people in and out the door that day,” said Gemini Kicks owner Isaac Mensah.

“And that’s good for business obviously?” Jagne asked.

“That’s huge for business on average we usually get 10, 15, 20 people a day,” Mensah replied.

Gemini Kicks on Market Street in Kingston is the only store of its kind in the area and Mensah says that helps him out a lot.

“But lucky for a story like ours, there’s no really other store like ours in the area that offers this product in store, so I think we can expect nearly the same crowd this year if not more,” Mensah explained.

Black Friday shopping has been a tradition for many families, but with online shopping, it makes things a little difficult for business owners.

“I’m pretty sure all the small businesses in the area feel the same way, any product you have that can be easily found online, you know, we’re kind of being crippled, but you know, there’s an atmosphere and an environment that you build in your store that will set you apart,” Mensah added.

One shopper says he comes in the store because there’s still some things that you just can’t find online.

“I was shopping for my girlfriend, and I came across a few items that I liked and hopefully I can grab them today. I think I was planning on getting these ones here but we’re not sure, yet we’ll see what happens,” shopper Cade Flanley said.

Mensah says he is currently working on expanding his business to online as well.