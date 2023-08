KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new local business in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building.

A fire broke out Monday at the Bagel Bar in Kingston.

The manager confirmed to 28/22 News there was a small exhaust fan in the ceiling that caused an electrical fire.

The new shop was supposed to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, but they are working on reopening within the next week depending on the repairs.