KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents at a local senior apartment complex say they haven’t had hot water in days and they claim it’s not the only issue they’ve been dealing with.

The seniors who live at Daniel J. Flood Tower in Kingston tell 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci it’s been three days without hot water.

They told Allegrucci they have reached out to staff about the problem and other issues within the complex but so far haven’t gotten the results they want.

Over 200 seniors call Daniel J. Flood Towers in Kingston home.

But as of Wednesday, they say it’s been a home without hot water for three days.

“I’m 80 years old, so I don’t think I should have to carry water when I can’t walk good. I can’t heat water because if I fall, I’m gonna scald myself,” said Daniel J. Flood Tower resident Betty Ann Hall.

“You gotta heat up water and stuff. I had to do three pots of water just to jump in the tub. We shouldn’t have to go through this,” another resident, Nancy Taylor, said.

A majority of the Kingston residents here are handicapped, making the situation even more difficult and even dangerous.

“We have blind people in here, they can’t do it. I can’t do it. My brother lives on the fourth floor, he can’t do it,” Ann Hall explained.

Many who live there say they have reached out to Dan Flood staff, but haven’t seen results.

“I called down the other day and she said she was trying her best, but nothing ever gets done,” Ann Hall added.

But the lack of hot water isn’t the only issue dan flood residents say they’ve faced.

“They took away our food bank, our washer room is a hot mess, they smell like mildew. There’s nobody here to do anything,” said Daniel J. Flood Tower resident Dawn Partington.

“We’ve had no heat last year. My apartment would get ice cold. We’ve had several plumbing leaks because of the cold,” another resident, Glenn Goulstone, explained.

Some who live here say they maintain the property themselves, despite the fact they say they were told there would be staff to help out.

“I just want more done for us. They said you don’t do nothing, you don’t even change light bulbs,” Ann Hall continued.

Two residents who have lived in the building for 18 years combined say the complex was not always like this and hope to see things turn around.

“I don’t know what can be done here, it’s a lovely building, great location, great town, lots of amenities, you know maybe if someone steps up the plate,” Goulstone said.

“Why should we have to live like that? I came from the South Bronx. That’s why I moved here, but this is worse than the South Bronx,” said Taylor.

Allegrucci went to the office of Daniel J. Flood Towers to ask about the problems residents had reported but they refused to speak to 28/22 News.