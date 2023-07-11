WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King’s College in Wilkes-Barre is opening its doors to some future health leaders Tuesday afternoon for the health sciences summer camp.

The camp connects high school students with active practitioners in different fields such as physician assistant, occupational therapy, nursing, and more.

Students will have access to the same simulators used by healthcare majors and learn a variety of different skills to prepare them for secondary education.

The camp is now in its second year and the goal is to inspire enthusiasm about their futures in health care.