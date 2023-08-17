WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moving bins are a hot commodity Thursday at King’s College as first-year students were moving into their dorms.

28/22’s News stopped by campus and spoke to faculty and students about the excitement this day brings for the upcoming fall semester.

Summer is in the air but first-year students here at King’s College are rolling their way into the fall semester.

“Our biggest thing at King’s is that we’re a family, so just introducing people into this family and making those connections early on with the first years is one of our biggest goals,” says Aden Johnson a resident assistant at King’s College.

Dozens of resident assistants, orientation team leaders, and faculty welcomed the new monarchs Thursday morning, helping them move into their homes for the next year.

“For a lot of them, this is the first time that they’re you know being an actual adult, being away from their families and making steps for themselves and not for anyone else,” said Sarah Stettler a resident assistant at King’s College.

“I’m hoping to be able to just give them a little guidance and help them adjust to campus,” added Julia Freund an orientation team leader at King’s College.

The upcoming king’s class is made up of nearly 500 students set to go through orientation with upperclassmen to ease the transition from high school to college life.

“I just want to be that person that you know as a freshman, I wish I had so I kind of know what I looked out for as a freshman and hopefully I can fill that gap,” said Caden Reader an orientation team leader at King’s College.

“Everyone has a neat story to tell so it’s just great to get to meet new students and during orientation is a great opportunity to meet them,” said Sean Cryan the director of campus activities and orientation at King’s College.

Bringing smiles and many helping hands upperclassmen went through their own form of orientation to play their roles.

“We do a lot of conflict resolution training, decision-making, how to handle a crisis situation, and then we do little things like how to talk to people, you know customer service. So I think all of those things will benefit them in the long run,” Steve Matusiewicz the director of housing and residence life at King’s College says.

And while moving in is only the beginning the first years have a line of monarchs behind them with advice to succeed.

“Sometimes if you’re having a hard time here, all you gotta do is have a laugh, find a good person, and you can make the most of it,” added Daniel Garcia the resident assistant at King’s College.

“New students, I don’t want you sitting on the sideline, I want you diving in. Getting in a club, getting in a sport, getting into a co-curricular. Doing your classwork, participating in the discussions, get all in because that’s what makes it work.” Rev. Thomas Looney the president of King’s College.

Orientation at King’s runs through the weekend for new students. The fall semester begins on Monday.

