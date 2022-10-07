WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King’s College announced Friday, that they have launched a new program to help first-time students whose family earns less than $50K each year.

According to a King’s College press release, they have launched the Luzerne and Lackawanna Education Opportunity (LLEO) Program, which is a new financial aid plan that covers the cost of tuition and fees for local, first-time students with families that earns less than $50K a year.

Officials state that beginning in the fall 2023 semester, King’s College will pay the remainder of tuition and fees on the eligible student’s behalf after their financial aid is applied, using the LLEO Program.

“We know families often face a financial burden when their children go to college. We hope the LLEO program will help local families realize the dream of earning a quality education from King’s College while alleviating some of the worry and financial stress they feel during what is normally an exciting time for students and parents,” explained said Chris Dearth the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

Students are eligible for the LLEO Program if they graduated from a high school in Luzerne or Lackawanna county, have been accepted to King’s College for the first time, as a full-time student, have filed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1, and have a combined total parent income of $50K or less as reported on the FAFSA.

Students who live in Luzerne or Lackawanna County but attend home or cyber school or live in a neighboring county but attend a high school in Luzerne or Lackawanna County are also eligible for the program.

“King’s College has a legacy of supporting first-generation students and those who face financial barriers to college entry in our region. I am thrilled that this new program will enable us to welcome more great local students to King’s and provide them with affordable, excellent educational opportunities that will lead to life-long success,” said Reverend Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., the President of King’s College.

The program was designed to primarily aid local students, the initiative does not cover costs for room and board and miscellaneous costs such as gas, books, and food.

Students can remain in the program as long as their FASFA is renewed each year and they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

The LLEO Program is being tested for the 2023-2024 school year and is expected to help dozens of first-time college students.

Interested students can apply now for admission to King’s College and submit their FAFSA using King’s College code: 003282, which will identify students for the program.

Interested families can learn more about eligibility requirements in the LLEO Program section of the King’s College website.