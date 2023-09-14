WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday was a day of sharing personal struggles in hopes of helping others break the stigma of substance abuse and find treatment.

“I was that freshman or sophomore over 20 years ago so it’s kind of hard to open up to a parent, or to a professor, or to a counselor when you think everything’s ok, but it’s really not,” said Jamie Monahan, a speaker at the event.

Jamie is just three years shy of his sobriety from addiction. He is just one of the speakers sharing their story to help students who may be struggling at the stop the Stigma Wellness Recovery Festival hosted at King’s College.

The festival provides students and community members with valuable resources and tools.

These tools include local drug and alcohol counseling groups, mental health resources, and other community organizations.

The event is presented by the Willow Foundation in partnership with the King’s College About Face campaign, which seeks to educate students about substance use disorder and give them resources to seek help.

“We know that there are some students of college age in our area who already have substance use disorders. A lot of people are not aware, but a growing demographic of people with substance use disorder are 18 to 25 year-olds,” explained Bill Bolan, the Director of the King’s College Shoval Center and the About Face Campaign.

Bolan says the About Face campaign seeks to emphasize that substance use disorder is a disease like any other and that students shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for help.

“You just have to know where it is that you can access help in the community,” added Bolan.

Speakers who have overcome addiction say stopping the stigma starts with you.

“It starts with me it starts with the individual to show them that I can change that we’re not just addicts we’re not just alcoholics you know we’re not just the junkie on the corner. We’re humans,” says Monahan.

This year was the third annual festival at King’s College.