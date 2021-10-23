King’s College holds pop-up event for high school seniors in Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday King’s College admission counselors held its first-ever one-on-one pop-up event to meet with high school seniors.

The event was an ‘instant decision’ day held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Crossings Premium Outlets in Stroudsburg. Where an admission counselor would help a senior complete their application to King’s College.

Students meeting with the counselors could even get an instant admission decision from the college. One high school senior went and was pre-accepted to King’s.

“We know the Outlet’s is a great place to meet students from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and we see students like that from King’s, which is great. Trying to meet them on their home turf, get an opportunity to see them out and about and in their regular life. Talk a little bit about our different majors, our different programs,” explained Shawn Loyack, the Associate Director of Admission at King’s College.

New students at King’s can receive scholarships up to $25,000 per year. There are no application fees and test scores are optional for most majors. You can start your applications to King’s by clicking here.