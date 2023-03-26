WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — King’s College in Wilkes-Barre held an event called Accepted Students Day.

The home of the Monarchs encouraged prospective students to commit to King’s College.

The event allowed students to immerse themselves in the King’s College experience, learn about classes and organizations, all while celebrating their acceptance.

Students enjoyed music, activities, and prizes like a Roku Entertainment Basket.

“We really wanna make sure that they feel comfortable and that they want that they feel like this is this is their community that there could be part of for the next four or five years depending on what program they go to and I just wanna make sure that we feel as many connections as possible,” said Event coordinator Eric Grego.

“Definitely keep your options open there’s a lot more than you think is available. Definitely the small community I came from a small school and I feel like I fit right in with all the other people that were here for me,” said Tessa Romani, a Junior at King’s College.

The event allowed for applicants to become a part of the Monarchs by making their deposits.

King’s College will hold its next Acceptance Day on April 16.