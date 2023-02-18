WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A free health screening event for young people carried on Saturday in memory of a former King’s College student who died from sudden cardiac arrest.

12 to 19-year-olds not currently under the care of a cardiologist received a free electrocardiogram and other medical tests.

They also got a demonstration on doing CPR and using automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Currently, kids do not receive a routine heart screening or EKG as part of their annual physicals.

“This is a screening for children to assess for any genetic heart conditions that may or may not be picked up. We do EKG, family history, physical exam. We also teach kids CPR so they know the basics of CPR,” said Kimberly Wood a physician assistant at Geisinger.

The Peyton Walker Foundation sponsored Saturday’s event. It’s named after a 19-year-old King’s College sophomore who collapsed and died in her dorm a decade ago.