Kings College brings awareness to homeless and hunger through CANstruction project

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Homeless and Hunger Awareness Week and one local college is striving to bring awareness in a unique way.

The Caring Cases and CANstruction project is part of Kings College annual Hunger for Justice Week campaign.

Eyewitness News speaks to the students who organized, designed and built a display to raise money and food donations for the cause.

The food will go to a local food bank/pantry that helps those struggling with addiction, abuse and recovery. 

