King’s College and Diocese of Scranton form partnership to give students scholarships

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s an idea that could make college more affordable for local students. King’s College and Diocese of Scranton high schools are partnering up to give better access to a college education.

King’s will now guarantee admission and a four year renewable scholarship to students at the dioceses’ high schools.

There are certain criteria. A high school senior must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and meet certain requirements on the SAT or ACT.

Students who qualify could receive a scholarship ranging between $14,000 and $22,000 each year. It’s all to help local students have a more affordable education.

“People come from different parts of the world, from different parts of our country to live and to study in Northeastern Pennsylvania and then generally move out again. That’s under-appreciated I think for many of us who grew up here or live here.” Said Father John Ryan, President of King’s College.

King’s becomes the second Catholic college to form this agreement with the Diocese. The University of Scranton formed a similar agreement earlier this month.