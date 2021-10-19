Kindness Rocks: Wilkes-Barre students spread positive messages with painted rocks

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s School in Wilkes-Barre are spreading positive messages, after being inspired by the new mural ‘Lady of the Valley’ on the former Hotel Sterling site.







The 8th grade students painted rocks with messages to leave around the Diamond City, hoping to spread positivity and brighten someone’s day. They walked from the school, to the mural, down River Street and past the Eyewitness News station.

The idea began as a field trip to see the new mural and learn about the restoration of buildings and beautifying urban areas.

It inspired the staff and students to spread kindness to the community — through painted rocks. Grades 2, 3 and 8 all painted rocks that were placed around the city.

The rocks had sayings such as “kindness”, “faith”, “be happy” and “you got this”. Each student, armed with rocks in paper bags, was eager to send a message.

“I feel like its important because everyone in this community needs to know someone loves them, that they don’t have to feel alone by themselves,” said Alex Mandoza, an 8th grader.

“I was really happy to know I could help someone who is sad,” said 8th grader Grace Stetzmadden.

The students decorated their rocks with paint and temporary tattoos. They also learned about upcycling and repurposing by using rocks the art teacher, Danielle Correll, found near the river.

They placed them around the community in various shapes around Wilkes-Barre, including a smiley face outside of the WBRE/WYOU news station.

And after a year of virtual learning, the students were happy to be out of the classroom as a group.

“With COVID you couldn’t do much last year so I’m thankful this year we could finally go as a class and be out here,” said 8th grader Grace Stetzmadden.

“The students are very proud to show the rest of the school that even in times where we can’t take these field trips, it’s nice to get out and be a unified group and support our school. And show that Wilkes-Bare has been very kind to our school and we are giving back this way,” Carrell said.

After stopping at Eyewitness News, the next thing on their agenda was a snack break.