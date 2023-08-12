EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Be kind, that is the message from some Wyoming Area Catholic School students Friday.

Evan and Emilia Janoski are the recipients of the first Kindness Award presented at the school.

The Class of 1980 started the Annual Scholarship for Kindness and presented the award to the students because they’ve gone above and beyond basic acts of kindness.

They had one message: Be kinder.

“Be kinder and help more people out,” said Emilia Janoski, Wyoming Area Catholic School Student & Kindness Award Recipient

“To be kind everywhere,” added Evan Janoski, Wyoming Area Catholic School Student & Kindness Award Recipient.

Members of the alumni association say they hope other alumni will help the project grow to award more students.

We featured the Kindness Project as part of our Here’s to You Kid segment earlier this year.