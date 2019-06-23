Kim Jong Un receives letter from President Trump

Kim Jong Un received a personal letter from President Trump, and he’s putting serious thought into the contents.

No details were given on the letter but Kim described it as “of excellent content.” Kim said he would seriously contemplate the interesting content.

Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea remain stalled since the failed Hanoi summit. The summit fizzled after North Korea refused to give up its nuclear weapons in return for the U.S. lifting punishing international sanctions.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.