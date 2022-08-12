PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Nothing brings people out of their homes and into the community this time of year like a tasty food festival. One festival underway this weekend in Luzerne County celebrates a favorite among those who appreciate Polish cuisine in NEPA.

Under sunny skies, big crowds flooded downtown Plymouth on Friday for the 18th annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival.

“I’m very excited, we have a great time coming down here. Lots of food, lots of fun, there’s beautiful weather this weekend,” said Tracy Cox, a Plymouth resident.

More than 80 vendors from across the region lined Main Street as the smell of delicious food filled the air.

A popular feature is the competitive kielbasa contest, where people can vote for their favorite in the “Fresh” and “Smoked” categories.

“It’s been in the family for 70 years,” said Anastasia and John Vishnefski.

Anastasia and John Vishnefski are the owners of Tarnowski’s Kielbasa in Nanticoke.

Their kielbasa won both titles last summer and they’re looking to repeat history.

“Really the secret is, there’s no secret. It’s original recipe and we’re just very consistent. We use the same product, it comes out the same every time, and people are used to that for generations,” said Anastasia and John.

In addition to food, the event features live entertainment and games that are fun for the whole family.

Thousands of people from all over flock to Plymouth to take part in the festivities and boost local businesses.

“Just the exposure from everybody, everybody gets to try it and last year after the kielbasa fest business definitely increased,” John and Anastasia told Eyewitness News.

Organizers said proceeds benefit a variety of organizations throughout the borough.

“It helps with our main street revitalization strategy, it helps us as the Plymouth Alive Organization re-invest into our police and our fire departments and the library’s summer reading program. It allows us to give back to our communities so all the money that we raise goes right back into Plymouth,” said Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive.

The festival picks back up on Saturday morning with a parade at 11 am.

You can stop by to get your kielbasa fix until it wraps up at 11 pm.