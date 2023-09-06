WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As many students returned to school and put pen to paper, students from Luzerne County put chalk to the ground.

Wyoming Area begins school Thursday and 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci joined them as they came up with a unique way to welcome their students.

Wyoming Area students got to work outside of their kindergarten and primary schools to prepare for their first day back.

Many young students wrote words of encouragement for their classmates to read on their way into the 2023-2023 school year on Thursday.

Before Wyoming Area students get their brains working by hitting the books, they’re first getting their hands dirty with some chalk.

“I think as a parent there’s nothing better than seeing that your child is being met at a school that is excited to see them. The parents and community within our district are just so excited to come out and show up for their kids and just make it a great year,” said Wyoming Area Kindergarten and Primary Center PTO Vice President Elena Knepper.

Wyoming Area kindergarten and primary center students are chalking the walk, a way to get them even more excited for their first day of school on Thursday than they already are.

“I’m looking forward to all the clubs, I do enjoy math and science club of course,” said Wyoming Area seventh-grader Leo Seamans.

“It’s pretty fun because you get like a cool teacher and new stuff every year, it’s really fun,” said Wyoming Area second grader Nora Knepper.

Decorating the sidewalks gives kids the chance to draw through their back-to-school scaries with some new and old faces.

“I think it’s really great that the kids are able to get together the night before school starts to make some new friends and see some old to kind of ease those first-day-of-school jitters,” Elena explained.

Many students who participated focused on sharing words that would encourage their classmates on their first day.

“I’m writing some inspirational quotes and some stuff like that. I was gonna say, “It’s a fresh start, you stars,” Seamans said.

“You got this and stuff like you’re beautiful and stuff like that,” Nora said.

And although the chalk on the walk may wash away, the words on the pavement should be remembered all year long.

“People should be positive in school because then they’ll make a bunch of new friends,” Nora added.

The next event Wyoming Area will be hosting is their bingo fundraiser on October 15 which raises money for things like trips, dances, and field days for the students all year long.