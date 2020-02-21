Kids learn importance of helmet safety at YMCA event

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Preschoolers at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA learned bicycle safety and the advantages of wearing a helmet when they learn to ride a bicycle.



PennDOT, Northeast Highway Safety, the Wilkes Barre YMCA and the Wilkes Barre Police Department hosted the event in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.



The preschoolers were fitted with and given helmets. They were then shown bicycle safety rules as they pushed small bikes through a course with instruction from the experts.

It all took place indoors in the gym at the YMCA. The message to all is that it’s never too early to learn the rules of safe bicycling.

Rebecca Rybak, of Northeast Highway Safety Program spoke to us about the event. “There’s a lot more danger factors out there, so I think it’s best for them to start young, learning they can’t go on their bike or their scooter unless they have a helmet on.”

PennDOT strongly recommends bicyclists of all ages wear helmets whenever they ride.

Click Here to review guidelines to ensure you or your child’s helmet is properly fitted.