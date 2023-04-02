KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There has been a big hunt going in Luzerne County. A hunt for eggs. The Kingston Huskies hosted their Annual Huskies Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon, opening up the event to the public for the very first time.

The eggs were stuffed with candy that was donated by many of the parents, and some even came with prizes.

Lucky kids took home motorized scooters and Squishmellos.

But, with a surprise visit from The Easter Bunny, kids were just happy to participate in general.

“I think it’s important for the community to come out, the kids to have a safe place to hunt easter eggs just to have fun… Get to know the community and the kids that are around here,” said Heather Stokes, President of the Kingston Huskies.

“My favorite part is like when we’re doing the egg hunt when we’re going around and getting the eggs,” said Molly Barnett of Kingston.