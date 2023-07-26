SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students who have an interest in State Police work are getting a workout at Camp Cadet at Marywood University.

More than 60 kids, ages 13 to 15, are learning all about what it takes to be a member of the Pennsylvania State Police at Camp Cadet.

The students start their day bright and early at 5:45 a.m. with a two-mile run. The students then move on to team-building skills.

“I feel it’s important for kids because they get to come here they get to work together and they get to see what hard work is,” said Community Services Officer Trooper Bob Urban.

Not only do students a part of this camp get the opportunity to get physical training like this obstacle course but they also leave here with life lessons.

“I’ve learned so much it’s definitely worth it. I think it’s a major thing it’s definitely shaped me you know I’m gonna go home and my parents are gonna be like on my God what happened,” said Michale Reed of Camp Cadet.

The camp is also a special time for members of the state police

“It means a lot to me because I like to give back to the community, you know, to give back to 13, 15-year-olds in the community that want to be here and want to know what we do in the community as law enforcement. So, in that case, I’ll give whatever I have to them,” Trooper Urban explained.

Organizers hope this program will motivate the youngsters to consider a career with the State Police or in law enforcement and teach them team-building skills.