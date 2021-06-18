Kids get a breath of fresh air as camps reopen for Summer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – After a year of being cooped up inside learning from a computer, many kids are yearning for time with friends. And one summer camp is letting local kids do just that while getting a breath of fresh air.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary holds a summer camp for a good cause.

“It’s been such an unusual year. Many kids haven’t been in their classrooms so we’re really working hard to enjoy the thing that we’re doing right now at this moment and then moving on and enjoying the next thing and taking the time to really embrace the things happening around us,” says Sarah Thornton, Director of Education at the sanctuary.

The charitable organization teaches children like Lavin Vecerkauskas a compassionate lifestyle while rescuing farm animals. Animals like Marble get a second chance at life, a second chance filled with kindness and community.

“They are so adorable, like, you can just go up to them and they will love you automatically and they treat you really kindly.”

This week was Indraloka’s first summer camp post-pandemic. A small group of 10 has spent the week enjoying arts, crafts, and, of course, the animals.

Indra Lahiri, executive director of the sanctuary, says “Keeping it small, social distancing and lots of extra cleaning. In addition to that, we’re also offering virtual programs all the time. Once a month, we have a virtual art program online for the kids who are further away or just not in the right health to come out.”

Each week of camp costs $115 and the next camp will be held in July.