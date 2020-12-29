‘Kids for Cash’ judge Mark Ciavarella seeks early release from prison over COVID-19 concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Luzerne County Judge Mark Ciavarella is seeking an early release from federal prison because of COVID-19 concerns. Ciavarella filed a petition last week saying that he had medical conditions that put him at increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.







Ciavarella is serving a 28-year prison sentence after his 2011 conviction in the case known as “Kids for Cash.” Another Former Judge Michael Conahan was granted early release this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

You can read Ciavarella’s petion in full here.

