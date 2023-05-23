LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Getting children excited about the great outdoors, that’s the goal of a local college program. Dozens of kindergarten students were emersed in nature Tuesday in Lackawanna County.

From dobsonfly larvae to water penny beetles to crayfish, these kindergarteners were searching for signs of life in the South Branch Tunkhannock Creek.

“It gets them excited about being outside, it gets them excited about wanting to take care of our environment, being outside being in the stream, seeing that there’s more than just water and rocks,” said Alex Thorton, a student at Keystone College.

Keystone College Environmental Education Institute hosted roughly 60 kids from Forest City Elementary School to experience nature firsthand.

“They are our future stewards and so it’s really important they get this education when they’re young,” said Thornton.

The college’s 170-acre woodland campus is the perfect spot for outdoor discovery.

They learned about wildlife, and aquatic stream ecology, and even went on a forest walk across a suspension bridge.

“It’s a lot of fun just looking at nature and seeing what they can spy out on the walk,” stated the Director of Woodlands Campus at Keystone College Kelley Stewart.

From petting a snake, to feeling a bear’s pelt, the classes were engaged and had fun exploring the great outdoors.

“Some of them come into this session knowing a lot about wildlife and nature and some do not. But they all have fun getting their hands into whatever we’re doing. Looking under logs touching the isopods, millipedes, centipedes things like that,” explained Stewart.

Keystone College Environmental Education Institute will be holding nature camps this summer.