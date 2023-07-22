LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While drivers hit the track and fans flood the stands, children are having their fun as well at the Pocono Raceway this weekend.

The Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital inclusive playground located by the camping area of the raceway has become a unique addition to the infield of the racetrack.

It is designed for children of all ages and abilities to play on and has become one of the top inclusive playgrounds in the country according to Pocono Raceway.

13-year-old Brayden Kelly, who comes all the way from Long Island to watch the race feels it’s a great asset to the park.

“I think it’s a great addition, especially for children 12 and younger. I think it’s great for them because I mean there is just a lot to do and a lot to see and parents get to sit on the benches and watch and all that,” Brayden Kelly from Long Island.

The playground is available to families all race weekend long with its regular opening hours running from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. on Monday and Sunday.