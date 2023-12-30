KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early New Year’s Eve celebration was held in Luzerne County and it’s all for the kids.

Wyoming Avenue Christ Church in Kingston held its first-ever Kids New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday.

Dozens of children enjoyed tasty finger foods like hotdogs, brownies, and cookies.

Activities such as coloring, board games, and movies were all tied into the event that ran from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Kids of all ages and areas were invited to join in on the celebration.

The goal was to create a safe space for children to ring in the New Year.

“Us as a church our goal is to have community and be around people, cause when we’re in the community, we get to see and know people, know what’s going on in their lives, and helps us to be able to better help people in the long run and to be a blessing to them and that’s what this is all about,” said Wyoming Avenue Christ Church Associate Pastor Dan Gray.

“One of the biggest passions I have with the children’s ministry is creating a community space for kids that’s safe. Parents can come, hang out with their kids, other community kids, or they can drop kids and go have decompression time,” explained Wyoming Avenue Christ Church Director of Christian Education Caitlyn Metz.

Event directors say they are hoping to hold more events like this one in the future.