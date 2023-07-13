FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Summer Learning Week and the goal is to keep kids safe and healthy over the summer while preparing them for the school year ahead.

On Thursday, youngsters at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association celebrated and enjoyed a story from Bill Jones, the President of the Wyoming Valley United Way.

“We come here we know how hard they work to, you know, help these kids grow and learn and be ready for school. It’s really a special place and for us to come here and do our thing for the week, we just really enjoy it. It’s a good time,” said Jones.

In addition to the book reading, United Way provided a goodie bag containing a coloring sheet, crayons, sunglasses, and a summer learning packet so the children could continue the fun at home.