HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a battle going on at the biggest natural lake in the state, and borough officials are asking you to do your part to fight the invasive species. To top it off, the whole thing was all the idea of a kid.

Disposal stations in Harveys Lake are where boaters are supposed to dispose of any natural debris stuck to the bottom of their boats or in the jets before and after leaving the lake.

“I can’t stress enough that they should clean their boats even if they’re local people that take the boat to other places,” said Harveys Lake Bureau Counsel Member Michelle Boice.

Hydrilla is why. It’s an aquatic weed that is an invasive species to Harvey’s Lake.

To combat this issue, disposal stations have been placed along Harvey’s Lake for people to dispose of invasive species

These stations were the idea of John Redington, a boy scout from Troop 281. One boater says she thinks it’s a good idea.

“I basically only boat here at Harveys Lake so it’s not really an issue for me I don’t go into other waters, but it’s definitely a good idea to prevent the spread of it,” said Harveys Lake resident Rita McDermott.

Another boater who’s been going there for the past five years says he thinks the disposal stations will help.

“I think it keeps in any invasive species from getting in there and helps. I mean it depends on the people that are bringing their boat from different states and stuff which could cause a problem,” said Patrick Jennings of Mountain Top.

“A little piece of this Hydrilla can become a monster to us and just spread like wildfire so we are asking them to please take the stuff off the boat before they launch it into Harveys lake,” Boice explained.

The disposal stations are still relatively new, but so far, things have been going well.