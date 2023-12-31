PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When the ball drops, a toast to ring in the new year for many Sunday, but then soon after all around the world others will kick off a Dry January, a month dedicated to being alcohol-free.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with staff at a Luzerne County restaurant that is offering delicious cocktails without the buzz.

Shaking their way into the new year, River Grille in Plains Township is counting down the minutes until Dry January, not only serving their best cocktails but mocktails as well.

“We’re going to coat the edge of the glass with simple syrup, we’re going to go right into the coconut flakes,” said Bartender Shaquan Everett.

“For someone who’s looking to do Dry January, a mocktail’s like hey let me have my drink, let me have my taste, but without the alcohol which is nice,” Mountain Top resident Noah Jackson stated.

Every January, thousands decide to go alcohol-free for the entire month, and many restaurants, like the River Grille, prepare this holiday season with drinks for any age or alcoholic preference, such as the Virgin Snowball.

“You can pour it over the cotton candy and watch your snow melt away,” Everett explained.

“We like to cater to everybody, and certainly following with the Dry January trends and just keeping in mind, you know, people wanting to meet up and get together with their friends and feel like they’re part of the crowd,” River Grille Manager Erica West said.

“Then we’ll top it with some fresh cranberries. Cranberry Ginger Mockarita,” Everett continued.

This Holiday Mockarita is the perfect blend of fruity and fun to still enjoy your night while reaching your goals in the new year.

The goal of many during Dry January is to get their bodies back on track after two months of holiday cheer.

“During the holidays, you know Thanksgiving, Christmas, you’re eating a lot. Your body is kind of like sluggish and you know give it a little break, like a month to just you know come back to normal,” Jackson said.

The goal of River Grille is to serve not only those who aren’t drinking in January but also those who can’t or decide not to all year long.

You also have to think about women who are pregnant that are meeting up with people and just want to enjoy themselves and relax and have something to unwind

River Grille does serve mocktails on their holiday menu but told 28/22 News they offer more if you just ask.