‘Kick It’ event in Scranton offers COVID-19 vaccines and fresh produce

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The Kick It Vaccine Event, happening in Scranton until 5 p.m. Friday at the Scranton Cultural Center, comes with a unique twist — a fresh market food pantry.





Those wishing to get the vaccination, first or second dose of all three approved vaccines, will be able to shop for local produce, milk, meat and dry goods while they wait during their observation period.

Those who show up will also be entered into a raffle for gift cards, prizes and baskets as an added incentive to come out, get vaccinated, and pick up some fresh food.

Jason Kavulich, Director of the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, tells Eyewitness News that the event’s focus is to get the underserved communities out to be vaccinated.

“These individuals, we were concerned, we wanted to make sure we messaged to them, that our message spoke to what their needs were, that we engage with them at their level, and brought them here to a comfortable environment to make sure that they were able to get the vaccines just like how all of us have been able to access it.”

The Public Service Announcement they sent out has been translated into several languages in order to reach out to every community possible in Lackawanna County.