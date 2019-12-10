Keystone Mission to Launch Cold Weather Initiative

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Keystone Mission is expanding its ministry within the Electric City with a shelter available for the community to use during winter weather events.

Code Blue Shelter is a new ministry of Keystone Mission serving the greater Scranton area. The ministry’s purpose is to provide shelter for those who are homeless and would be exposed to extreme weather conditions throughout the winter months.

The shelter is located at Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508.

Code Blue Shelter will open the doors to the community of Scranton when the weather drops 20 degrees or below, and/or a forecast of 12 inches or more of snow.

On a day the shelter is open, community members will be able to enter at 9 p.m. and the shelter will remain open until 6 a.m. the next morning. The shelter is providing a place of warmth where guests will receive rest for the night and protection from the weather conditions.

Volunteers from the shelter will be available to provide safety to all who stay. The staff of Keystone Mission is dedicated to continually seeking opportunities to support the community of Scranton during these cold winter months.

If you would like to volunteer at the Code Blue Shelter you can contact the mission at 570-871-4795 or info@keystonemission.org.

Keystone Mission is committed to be a catalyst for the community to provide help and hope to the homeless, hungry, and hurting people of Northeast PA.