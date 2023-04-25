SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The UNICO Foundation presented Keystone Mission with a grant to help the homeless with progression.

Keystone Mission says food security is a critical first step to ensuring their guests can begin to

focus on transformational self-care that was neglected while homeless.

In March 2023, Keystone Mission provided over 1,500 meals in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Part of Keystone Mission’s outreach is serving nutritious meals to welcome guests further into our wrap-around services.

Keystone Mission provides meals to help give its guests a sense of well-being that will empower

those experiencing homelessness to progress toward seeking employment, housing, and ultimately independent living.

The UNICO Foundation presented Keystone Mission with a $1,000 check to supplement the breakfast and lunch meals at the Scranton Innovation Center for Homeless & Poverty.

“The UNICO Foundation is pleased to support such a worthy cause, especially in these challenging times,” says Michael Rescigno, Committee Chair, UNICO Foundation Torraco Food Bank/Shelter Fund.

The Ralph J. Torraco Food Bank/Shelter Fund Grant provides funds through community-established food/shelter programs that provide food and shelter to those in need.