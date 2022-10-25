SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keystone Mission is currently hosting its third annual ‘Real Talk’, to raise awareness about homelessness in Scranton.

On Tuesday, Keystone Mission began its third annual ‘Real Talk’ event which will last a full 24 hours, to have honest conversations about homelessness in NEPA.

CEO and Executive Director, Justin Behrens began the event outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse on North Washington Avenue, on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and will stay there until Wednesday, at 10:00 a.m.

According to a press release, Behrens hosts this event with the goal of raising awareness and how the community can rally around men and women who are homeless in the area.

“We’ve got to find the root of the problem, why are they homeless? It’s not the drug addiction that’s making them homeless, there is an issue behind it. Sometimes just by being a little nice and showing a little bit more compassion, we can go a long way,” said Justin Behrens, Executive Director of Keystone Mission.

During the 24-hour event, Keystone Mission looks to raise $15,000 to go toward more opportunities for the homeless in NEPA to “seek help and hope.”

“We are not only just seeing men and women, we are now seeing families that are homeless, children that are homeless, and even worse than that is now that we are seeing a population where it used to be around the 30-to 40-year-old range of homelessness, we are now seeing really young and really old,” explained Behrens.

Grimm Construction and Dustbusters Cleaning are sponsoring the event and are also going to match donations all donations.

The ‘Real Talk’ event is open to the public to participate by joining Behrens outside the courthouse or donating toward the homeless hungry and hurting of NEPA.

If you wish to donate to Keystone Misson or the ‘Real Talk’ event visit their website to learn more.