WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Keystone Mission trying to help people stay hydrated in this sweltering heat.

The Wilkes-Barre-based mission had volunteers on Public Square handing out free water Tuesday, making sure people are safe as the heat wave cranks up into the 90s.

“It gets hot and we get thirsty, and we’re in a building all day. So I can imagine they’re going to get hot sitting out here, outside most of the time they don’t have many places to go inside. So, we’re just giving them some water and some hope,” explained Joel Beatty, the Overnight Lifecoach at Keystone Mission.

They were also handing out clothes and other items. Volunteers say they were also planning to drive up and down River Street to see if anyone needed water.