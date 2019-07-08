Keystone Creations: Piling Solutions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY– If you’ve been keeping up with local business news, you might know by now that Piling Solutions, a manufacturing company preciously located in Mountain Top, is expanding to a new location on the Sans Souci Parkway. But that’s just what’s happening on the surface.

Piling Solutions has only been around since 2014, but in that time, the steel manufacturer has supplied Northeast Pennsylvania with more than just pipes and pilings for the construction industry. What it’s really given NEPA is a stream of steady, sustainable jobs.

The company has already been able to support more than 85 jobs in the area. But, now, as Piling Solutions is expanding, and more jobs are being created for the region, local government officials have taken notice, and want to help out.

According to Governor Wolf’s office, Piling Solutions received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development that would give them a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $50,000 in job creation tax credits due to their new jobs initiative, and a $34,000 grant that would help the company train its workers.