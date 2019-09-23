Keystone Creations: Mia Bella Candles

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY– They’re the scents smelled ’round the world, and they’re cooked up right here in NEPA! Mia Bella Candles started in 2001 as a happy accident, but now, nearly 20 years later, the company has candles all over the U.S., and all over the world!

“We’re in the U.K., in Saudi Arabia,” Mia Bella owner, Bob Scocozzo told Eyewitness News. “We actually just did a big mall show in Romania!”

The company uses natural palm wax to make the candles. They say it helps keep the fragrance strong from the first burn, to the very end of the wick!

Mia Bella will have a booth in the Arts & Crafts building at the Bloomsburg Fair! You can stop by, and give their candles a smell!