Keystone Creations: Brace’s Orchard

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY— You may know Brace’s Orchard for their apples, their cider, or, perhaps, their donuts. But, did you know that the orchard has been in business for nearly 200 years?

Founded in 1828, it’s supported the Brace family through nine generations of fruit growers. As Paul Brace told Eyewitness News, it hasn’t been the easiest road for local farms to stay open.

“My grandfather, he would go to a fruit-growers meeting,” Brace explained, “And there would be 88 fruit growers from Luzerne County. Now there’s only two of us left.”

That said, business has still been good for Brace’s Orchard, especially in the fall. Paul gives that credit to their high-quality produce and baked goods, and the nostalgia customers have from a lifetime of visiting the orchard each year.

“When people see the leaves change, they know– that’s our advertising,” says Brace.

Brace’s Orchard is open every day from 10 AM until 5 PM.