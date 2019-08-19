Keystone Creations: Scranton Public Market

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY–Fans of “The office” might still know it as the “Steamtown mall”, but lately, this shopping hot spot has made its mark as The Marketplace at Steamtown.
Over the past few years, it’s made the transition from a run-of-the-mill mall, to a local, community hub. A big part of that transition has been the Scranton Public Market.
“Here you have a marketplace, full of locals, and mom and pop shops, that are doing something original, and unique, and artisan in quality,” Jessica Zielen, owner of The Soup Chic, told Eyewitness News.
Vendors, and managers alike believe that it’s the type of businesses occupying the booths that will make the Scranton Public Market a success.